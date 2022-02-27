Local Medford Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run that seriously injured 22-year-old woman

Medford police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman seriously injured Saturday.

A 22-year-old woman was exiting a rideshare vehicle with her boyfriend around 11:30 a.m. near 125 Harvard Street in Medford when she was struck by a passing vehicle, according to a statement released by Medford police on Twitter.

The woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she is in serious condition as of Sunday, according to the statement.

A witness told police that the suspect allegedly got out of the car following the incident, saw the injured woman, and then returned to the car and fled — possibly heading north on Main Street.

Advertisement:

The vehicle is thought to be an older beige car similar to a Toyota Corolla or Camry, and most likely has damage to the front passenger side.

Witnesses described the driver as a man with a dark complexion and tightly cropped, dark hair. He was observed to be wearing reddish-tan-colored pants at the time of the incident, according to the statement.

A second vehicle was involved in a crash, according to witnesses. A silver or gray Honda Civic or Accord reportedly hit the Toyota from behind. The Honda is most likely missing a grill as one was recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash, vehicles, or person involved is asked to call Medford police at 781-395-1212.