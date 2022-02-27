Local Police: Pedestrian struck by snowplow in Tewksbury Police said that the snowplow was not plowing at the time.

A snowplow struck a pedestrian walking on Main Street Friday, according to a statement from Tewksbury police.

At about 9:18 p.m. on Friday, Tewksbury police responded to 360 Main St. for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, according to the statement.

Investigators said a privately owned snowplow struck the pedestrian, who was walking on the side of the road.

Police said that the snowplow was not plowing at the time.

First responders treated the pedestrian at the scene. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, then flown to a Boston hospital for further treatment of their injuries, according to police.

Advertisement:

Tewksbury, state police, and the Middlesex district attorney’s office are investigating the incident, which is a standard practice in serious pedestrian crashes.

No further information was released.