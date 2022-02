Local Sununu orders removal of Russian liquor from state-run outlets “New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom,” he said on Twitter. Chris Sununu, Republican governor of New Hampshire.





CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s governor has ordered state-run liquor and wine outlets to remove all Russian liquor from their shelves in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order Saturday directing all New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets to remove Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits until further notice.

“New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom,” he said on Twitter.

There are more than 65 state-run liquor and wine outlets in New Hampshire, which is one of 17 so-called alcoholic beverage control states in the country.

The state’s liquor outlets sell their products tax free, making them popular with tourists and residents of Massachusetts and other neighboring New England states.

Ukrainians on Saturday were bracing for another night of assaults as Russian troops close in on the capital of Kyiv and skirmishes erupt on the city’s outskirts.