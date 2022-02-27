Local Winchester man convicted of fraudulently seeking nearly $13 million in COVID-19 loans





A Winchester man was found guilty of filing fraudulent loan applications seeking up to $13 million in federal COVID-19 relief made available to help small businesses survive the pandemic, according to the office of US Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Elijah Majak Buoi, 40, was convicted on four counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to a financial institution on Thursday after a three-day trial, Rollins’ office said in a statement.

The case was the “first-ever pandemic fraud trial,” Rollins’ office said.

