Over 100 firefighters battle Maverick Square fire

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
An early-morning fire at an apartment building in Maverick Square has displaced around 25 people.
Over 100 firefighters were on scene working to put out the blaze at 183 Maverick St. in East Boston, according to the Boston Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m.
“Heavy fire on all 3 floors and extending to another building this is now a 4 alarm fire,” the department tweeted around 4 a.m.
At one point, the fire went through the roof and firefighters had to vacate the building. They then worked to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings as a fifth and sixth alarm were called, according to the department.
“When the companies arrived, there was heavy fire showing from the main fire building. It quickly extended to the building on the left and the rear,” Boston Fire Department Commissioner John Dempsey said.
A resident had to be rescued from the second floor via a ladder truck.
The fire spread to three other multi-family buildings, the department said.
As of around nearly 7 a.m., firefighters remained on scene to watch for hot spots, the department said.
Red Cross was on scene to provide food and drinks, the organization said in an email. It was also working to help with the needs of displaced residents.
Authorities are investigating the cause.
Material from an Associated Press article was used in this report.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.