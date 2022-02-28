Local Over 100 firefighters battle Maverick Square fire Around 25 people were reportedly displaced by the blaze; one resident had to be rescued from the second floor. The scene of a fire in Maverick Square. Boston Fire Department



An early-morning fire at an apartment building in Maverick Square has displaced around 25 people.

Over 100 firefighters were on scene working to put out the blaze at 183 Maverick St. in East Boston, according to the Boston Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

“Heavy fire on all 3 floors and extending to another building this is now a 4 alarm fire,” the department tweeted around 4 a.m.

Companies responded to 183 Maverick St. East Boston .Heavy fire on all 3 floors and extending to another building this is now a 4 alarm fire pic.twitter.com/UWKHjA9Uty — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 28, 2022

At one point, the fire went through the roof and firefighters had to vacate the building. They then worked to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings as a fifth and sixth alarm were called, according to the department.

All companies have been ordered out of the building. The Fire is through the roof . pic.twitter.com/Dt5CISVdtI — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 28, 2022

A 5th and 6th alarm has been ordered, companies are working to stop the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings. pic.twitter.com/KKOdH4wBs0 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 28, 2022

“When the companies arrived, there was heavy fire showing from the main fire building. It quickly extended to the building on the left and the rear,” Boston Fire Department Commissioner John Dempsey said.

Advertisement:

A resident had to be rescued from the second floor via a ladder truck.

The fire spread to three other multi-family buildings, the department said.

The fire has spread to 3 multi family buildings all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/Dpkr081u7i — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 28, 2022

The frigid temperatures the causing the water to freeze on contact , making the streets slippery as they continue to battle the fire in East Boston. pic.twitter.com/SemZ17ZjDL — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 28, 2022

As of around nearly 7 a.m., firefighters remained on scene to watch for hot spots, the department said.

Red Cross was on scene to provide food and drinks, the organization said in an email. It was also working to help with the needs of displaced residents.

Authorities are investigating the cause.

Material from an Associated Press article was used in this report.