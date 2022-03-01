Local This GoFundMe is raising funds to help those displaced by East Boston fire A total of 25 residents, including two elementary students and one high school student, were displaced by the six-alarm fire. Firefighters remained on the scene in East Boston Monday morning after a six-alarm fire heavily damaged three multi-family buildings, the Boston Fire Department reported. One person was rescued from a second floor residence by the crew from Ladder 2. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A GoFundMe page was created to meet the immediate and long-term needs of those who lost their homes in a six-alarm fire in East Boston on Monday.

Even with100 firefighters battling the flames, the three multi-family homes remained ablaze, according to the Boston Fire Department.

3 hours into the fire with over 100 firefighters working to put out the fire on Maverick st. pic.twitter.com/qaObkUQCyI — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 28, 2022

Following the fire, a GoFundMe page was created through East Boston Harborside Community School Council Inc. to support the displaced residents. As of Tuesday night, around $28,000 was raised.

An updated message was posted on the page by organizer Nicole DaSilva Monday. DaSilva said many of those who lost their homes on Maverick and Orleans Streets have received gift cards to help meet their most immediate needs.

The update then asked those who donated to “please accept” a “heartfelt thank you” from the organizers and updates will follow.

Boston City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune also recommended dropping off clothes at Paris Street Community Center.

25 of our East Boston neighbors displaced by a fire & lost everything. Please help:

1) https://t.co/J3sorfG9Zn



2) Drop off clothing at BCYF Paris St East



Clothing Requests:

Shoes:

Men – 8.5, 9, and 10

Women- 7.5, 8, 8.5

Shirts- Small, Medium

Pants- Small Medium#bospoli — Ruthzee Louijeune (@Ruthzee) March 1, 2022