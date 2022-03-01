This GoFundMe is raising funds to help those displaced by East Boston fire

Newsletter Signup
A GoFundMe page was created to meet the immediate and long-term needs of those who lost their homes in a six-alarm fire in East Boston on Monday.
Even with100 firefighters battling the flames, the three multi-family homes remained ablaze, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Following the fire, a GoFundMe page was created through East Boston Harborside Community School Council Inc. to support the displaced residents. As of Tuesday night, around $28,000 was raised.
An updated message was posted on the page by organizer Nicole DaSilva Monday. DaSilva said many of those who lost their homes on Maverick and Orleans Streets have received gift cards to help meet their most immediate needs.
The update then asked those who donated to “please accept” a “heartfelt thank you” from the organizers and updates will follow.
Boston City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune also recommended dropping off clothes at Paris Street Community Center.
