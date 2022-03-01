Leominster woman wins $10 million from scratch-off lottery ticket

Newsletter Signup
Leominster local Araceli Alba Peredes won $10 million with a Massachusetts scratch off ticket, and has big plans for the winnings.
Peredes said she intends to purchase a new house and a new car with her newfound wealth, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
The winning “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” ticket was purchased at Leominster Market on Lancaster Street on Feb. 18. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket.
Peredes chose to receive the money in a one-time payment of 6,500,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery. After taxes, she received a check for $4,615,000.
The odds were 1 in 5,040,000 for Peredes to win.
