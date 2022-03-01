Local One person dead in Charlestown multi-vehicle crash Multiple other victims were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.





One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Charlestown Monday evening, Boston police said.

Officers were called to the area of City Square and Chelsea Street for report of a crash at about 7:45 p.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

One person was killed, while multiple other victims were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, Tavares said. The crash is under investigation, she said. No further information was immediately available.







