Two protesters arrested at State House, police say

State Police on Tuesday arrested a small group of demonstrators who allegedly tried to push past a State House security checkpoint, officials said.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, confirmed the arrests in a statement.

Procopio said “a small group of protesters tried to gain entrance to the State House at the Ashburton entrance. We arrested two of them of who tried to rush past the DCR checkpoint. The remainder of the group is starting to disperse.”

