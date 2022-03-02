Local Plane makes emergency landing on highway in Greenfield No one was harmed in the landing. A plane made an emergency landing on Route 91 in Greenfield Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police

A small plane made an emergency landing on Route 91 in Greenfield late Wednesday afternoon after experiencing mechanical failure, State Police reported.

The two occupants of the plane were unharmed, and no cars were hit during the landing.

State Police said they assisted in rotating the plane while allowing traffic to pass.

Crews were called in to help get the plane off of the road Wednesday evening, and the FAA was notified of the emergency landing.