Local Republican enters race for Massachusetts attorney general Jay McMahon, a trial attorney and lifelong Cape Cod resident, previously ran for the position in 2018.





BOSTON (AP) — A Republican has jumped into the race to replace outgoing Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey.

Jay McMahon, a trial attorney and lifelong Cape Cod resident, has filed papers with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance in preparation for his run.

McMahon was the Republican nominee for attorney general in 2018, but ended up losing to Healey.

McMahon said he would stand with parents when they raise concerns at school committee meetings about what is being taught to their children. He also said he would side with first responders opposed to vaccine mandates and fight the state’s opioid addiction problem in part by cracking down on the sale of illegal drugs.

“The ‘wokeness’ coming from our political leaders has to end,” McMahon said in a release. “We are placing more concern for the perpetrators of crimes than we are the victims of crime.”

Healey has opted to run for governor instead of seeking another term as attorney general.

Three Democrats: Quentin Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor; workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan; and former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell have all announced they are running for attorney general.