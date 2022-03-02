Local Maine’s Saco Drive-In theater shuts down after 80 years "The past 2 years have been a challenge." The theater, the oldest drive-in theater in Maine, was established in 1939 and is located at 969 Portland Road in Saco, Maine. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

Maine’s Saco Drive-In theater is shutting down its operation after more than 80 years in business.

The theater, the oldest drive-in in Maine, was established in 1939 and is located at 969 Portland Road in Saco, Maine. It was sold to Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, according to reporting by Portland Press-Herald.

“The past 2 years have been a challenge. Owning the property since 1986, selling the drive-in was one of the hardest decisions we had to make,” read a Facebook post from the company on Feb. 28. “Covid played a part in our decision from having to operate at reduced capacity, inconsistent supply chains, staffing shortages, movie shortages and online streaming to name a few.”

They went on to say it was a pleasure to serve the community and they appreciate everyone who supported the drive-in theater. Community members responded with nostalgic stories and heartfelt thanks in the comments of the post.

“This place provided me with so many childhood memories,” wrote one commenter.

“I remember seeing Heavy Metal there back in [the] 80s with Corvette Summer. Good times,” wrote another.

At the height of the pandemic, drive-in theaters received a boost in attendance. In May 2020, Mendon Twin Drive-In’s opening night tickets sold out in 18 hours, according to reporting by GBH.

However, as traditional movie theaters have opened back up looking towards a post-COVID-19 landscape, some community hallmarks are being left behind.