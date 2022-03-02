Local Vacant building on Commercial Street in Gloucester collapses No one was hurt in the collapse.

A vacant building in Gloucester collapsed Wednesday morning resulting in a gas leak. No one was injured.

Gloucester police said they got a call about a collapse at a one-story building at 80 Commercial St. at 9:15 a.m.

Police said that an approximately 5,000-square-foot section of roof collapsed, as did a section of the building’s wall facing Commercial Street. As a result, a natural gas connection to the building was severed, resulting in a gas leak.

UPDATE:



Gloucester building collapse occurred at 80 Commercial St.



88 is an adjacent & (thankfully) undamaged property.



Thanks to @Robert_Mills for the clarification.#Boston25 pic.twitter.com/fJiUlHeS2N — Capturegirl (@jenyp) March 2, 2022

Firefighters worked to ensure there was no dangerous buildup of natural gas, and crews from National Grid quickly shut off gas to the building, which was already without electrical service.

There is no evidence that debris ended up in the harbor, or that hazardous materials were released, police said. The Gloucester Conservation Division is monitoring the situation to ensure there are no environmental impacts.

Building Inspector William Sanborn said in a news release that it appears the collapse was caused by a buildup of water on a section of the roof, but that an investigation into the cause remains ongoing. He also said the building is a total loss.

@mariastephanos building collapse with a gas leak across from the Beauport Hotel in Gloucester this am. There was a witness on site who was not hurt but smelled heavy gas right away. #beauporthotel #Gloucester pic.twitter.com/epw2zVWZUd — Carygirl (@CaryGirl1) March 2, 2022

The building was recently purchased by a new owner, who will be responsible for having the remaining structure safely demolished and disposed of.

Traffic will be restricted on Commercial Street beginning Wednesday and continuing until demolition is completed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.