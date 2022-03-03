Local 4-year-old girl dies in a huge multi-family home fire in Lowell Three other children were rescued by firefighters.

A 4-year-old girl has died as a result of a huge fire at a multi-family home on Maude Street in Lowell Thursday afternoon, the Lowell fire chief said.

Two adults and three children were rescued from the building during the fire, one of whom is still in the hospital but is in stable condition,WBZ-TV reported.

Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau told reporters at the scene that the girl who died was with two other children and their babysitter.

“There was one babysitter watching and the babysitter was able to have the two little kids to give to the firefighters to rescue,” Chau told reporters Thursday night.

“But I believe the four-year-old little girl, just making a quick decision, [the babysitter] told the little girl to run down the stairs to go outside.”

The four-year-old girl was found dead inside the building hours later by firefighters, WBZ-TV reported.

Videos of the fire from earlier in the afternoon show heavy flames and smoke engulfing the building. Firefighters responded around 2:30 p.m.

Lowell Fire Chief Phillip Charron told reporters that one person was rescued from the first floor, and four people were rescued from the third-floor porch using ladders.

“The ladies and gentlemen of the Lowell Fire Department did a tremendous job. They were asked to act very, very quickly and I’m very proud of them. They did a good job,” Charron said.

“When you make a rescue, the seconds count, and they definitely performed today.”

At least ten people were displaced in the fire, WBZ-TV reported.

Chau said in an interview with reporters that there have been other deadly fires in the densely-populated area of the city where the fire took place in just the last couple decades.

“We have lost many lives to fire in this area,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.