Local Maine moose fatally shot after attacking dog sled team A father and son had to keep the moose at bay as it kicked at their dogs.

A Maine father and son shot a moose Tuesday night after it attacked their sled dog team in its kennel, The Boston Globe reported Thursday.

According to the Globe, 36-year-old Jonathan Hayes and his 16-year-old son Caleb Hayes, of St. David, had been out with their sled dog team and were returning them to their kennel in St. David around 8:15 p.m.

On the way back to the kennel, the pair saw moose tracks, the Globe reported. The father went on ahead, and found the moose wreaking havoc in the kennel, kicking dogs and damaging equipment.

The son kept the dogs that were still on the sled away from the moose, but the moose charged at the sled dog team anyway and started kicking at the dogs.

That’s when the elder Hayes told his son to go to a neighbor’s house to get a gun, the Globe reported. It took him half an hour, but when he returned, he used a rifle to shoot the moose who then fell before the elder Hayes shot it again.

They then called the Maine Warden Service which ensured the moose was dead.

The Globe said none of the dogs were injured by the moose, but that the kennel was damaged.