Local Police are investigating after a sleeping Weston child was left in a taxi and wound up in Dorchester The child was found safely and reunited with his family. Massachusetts State Police is collaborating with the Weston Police Department and Boston Police Department on the investigation. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Weston Police Department is investigating after a sleeping child was left in a cab Wednesday evening and wound up in a Dorchester parking lot.



“A family from Weston, after returning on a flight, jumped in a cab at Logan [airport] with their children [and] returned back to town,” interim Weston Police Chief Thomas Kelly said. “Inadvertently one of their children was left sleeping in the back of the cab.”

According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, each parent thought the other had brought the 4-year-old child into their house.

Working in conjunction with the Boston Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police, Weston police were able to locate the child safely and reunite him with the family.

“I was just grateful that working in conjunction with the family, and the Boston and state police, it was able to come to a quick and happy resolution,” Kelly said. “It was a diligent effort and we appreciate their help.”

The authorities tracked down the taxi around 7:45 p.m. parked in a lot at 55 Temple St. in Dorchester, about 20 miles away from where the family was dropped off in Weston. There they found the child who, according to Procopio, was unharmed and not in distress.

Procopio said through interviews with the family and the driver they determined the child was left in the car by accident and remained asleep. The driver’s name has not been released.

“The recovery of the little boy was a great team effort by multiple agencies, troopers, officers, and dispatchers and Massport personnel, and everyone involved felt a sense of overwhelming relief once the child was located and found to be safe,” Procopio said.

As of Thursday morning, Kelly said the investigation is ongoing.