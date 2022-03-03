Local Section of iconic Newport Cliff Walk collapses into ocean Newport’s Cliff Walk experienced a significant landslide and partial collapse in the vicinity between 40 Steps and Webster Avenue on Thursday. City of Newport





NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A stretch of the iconic oceanside Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island has been closed to the public after a 20-foot (6-meter) section collapsed Thursday. No injuries were reported.







The walk is a major tourist draw offering breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and Newport’s Gilded Age mansions on the other.

William Riccio, Newport’s director of public services, calling the collapse “giant.”

Salve Alert: A 20-foot stretch of the Cliff Walk north of Ochre Court, between Webster Street and Narragansett Ave collapsed earlier this afternoon. The city of Newport closed that portion of the Cliff Walk and deemed it a dangerous hazard at this time. pic.twitter.com/t7o3lj7mcr — Salve Regina University (@SalveRegina) March 3, 2022

“It’s bad,” Riccio told The Newport Daily News. “You can’t believe the piles of debris right now.”

“This is much worse than the (Superstorm) Sandy devastation we had, I think. You can see there are still things moving. I’m not convinced it’s done yet,” he added.

The collapse occurred near Webster Street and Narragansett Ave. The area around the collapse will be closed for the foreseeable future according to city officials, who said public safety crews are assessing the damage.

A concrete wall that abuts what Riccio said was a private residence could also end up being effected by the collapse. He didn’t say how long it would take to repair the walk.