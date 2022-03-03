Local Stone Zoo mourns the loss of Chessie the jaguar "Chessie was an incredible ambassador for her species, and we are deeply saddened to share the news of her passing."

Zoo New England’s Stone Zoo is mourning the loss of their 13-year-old female jaguar Chessie.

Chessie was diagnosed with late-stage ovarian and uterine cancer unexpectedly last November. When her quality of life later declined staff at the zoo decided to euthanize her.

“Chessie was an incredible ambassador for her species, and we are deeply saddened to share the news of her passing. She has been with us since her birth and will be greatly missed by all who knew her,” said John Linehan, Zoo New England President and CEO.

Chessie was born in the Stone Zoo on May 31, 2008, according to a statement. The female jaguar was a member of the Jaguar Species Survival Plan, a program, coordinated through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, whose goal is to maintain “genetically diverse and demographically stable” captive populations of jaguars.

Chessie was expected to be artificially inseminated in November after being recommended to breed with male jaguar Seymour.

However, during a procedure related to the process, it was discovered that Chessie had ovarian and uterine cancer. The cancer was at an advanced stage, and staff were surprised Chessie didn’t demonstrate any behavioral changes before the diagnosis.

Jaguars are expected to live 12-15 years, according to National Geographic.

The zoo posted a video of Chessie in early 2021, lounging on a rock and enjoying her surroundings.