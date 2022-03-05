Local Emergency drill planned for Green Line between Lechmere and Union Square MBTA workers, firefighters will stage a train derailment





Transit workers and firefighters will conduct an emergency response drill involving a staged train derailment between the newly built Lechmere and Union Square stations Sunday morning, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said in a statement.

The drill is scheduled to run between 10 a.m. and noon, with crews arriving as early as 7 a.m. in the area being built as part of the Green Line Extension project, according to the MBTA statement.

Green line service will not be impacted by the drill, the MBTA said.

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.