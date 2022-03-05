Mass. state police honor fallen trooper with late-night motorcade

Newsletter Signup
Hundreds of first responders turned out in Boston’s South End late Friday in an outpouring of support for state troopers mourning the loss of one of their own.
Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34, of Woburn was killed in the line of duty Thursday night when her cruiser was struck by a gas tanker as she tried to help a disabled motorist on Interstate-93 in Stoneham. Bucci was assigned to the Medford barracks, police said.
“No greater love hath a person than to give her life for another,” state police tweeted Friday on the @MassStatePolice account.
On Friday night, scores of emergency responders lined up to await the arrival of Bucci’s body at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in the South End. State police documented the enormous turnout on Twitter.
Around 9:30 p.m., police shared a timelapse video showing several police cruisers, fire trucks, and other first responder vehicles, all with their lights on.
“With the support of our brothers and sisters in the first responder community, we are awaiting the arrival of Trooper Tamar Bucci to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Chief Medical Examiner in Boston’s South End,” police said in the caption.
Later, just after 11 p.m., police shared a photo of Bucci’s arrival at the medical examiner’s office with police standing at attention.
“Trooper Bucci has arrived. We are at her side,” the caption said.
In addition to Friday night’s motorcade, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation lit three bridges blue in Bucci’s memory — the Zakim Bridge, the Longfellow Bridge, and the Burns Bridge.
Boston police said they were lowering all flags on their buildings to half-staff until further notice in honor of Bucci.
