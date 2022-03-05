Local Next week’s weather outlook: Rainy and cold with possible snow mid-week Plus — AccuWeather’s spring 2022 forecast warns of chilly weather with the possibility of April snowstorms. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Meteorological spring may have officially begun on March 1, but warm and sunny spring weather is hardly on the horizon.

Though next week will bring slightly warmer temperatures to the Boston area, there’s also a chance of rain and even snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Following a high likelihood of rain on Sunday, the workweek will kick off with another chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures may reach the mid-50s on Monday. More rain is due overnight, mainly before 4 a.m.

Sun will peak through on Tuesday, though it will be chilly with a high in the mid-40s, and gusts up to 25 mph. The sunshine will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, but there’s a chance snow may arrive overnight and turn into a wintry mix by Thursday. Rain and snow may come and go through Friday.

Accuweather predicts next weekend will start off cloudy with rain possible on Saturday, then get sunny but colder on Sunday — with temps in the 30s.

Spring 2022 forecast looks chilly with potential snow

AccuWeather’s updated spring 2022 forecast doesn’t look good for Bay Staters who are craving warm weather.

Meteorologists predict colder than usual weather in mid-March and mid-April, with more chances for snowstorms over the Northeast this spring.

Forecasters said the spring will have an “up-and-down pattern” of some warm surges, but they won’t last long.

“We have fairly good confidence that we’re going to have some setbacks in the spring,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok told the Boston Herald, adding that such a weather pattern is “not uncommon for New England.”