Local Officials: Brockton man linked to bank robbery through fingerprints Nathon Caeser Ribeiro Neves, 22, has been charged with two bank robberies, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

A Brockton man, already charged with one bank robbery, was charged in connection to a second one on Friday, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

Authorities say they linked Nathon Caeser Ribeiro Neves, 22, to the second robbery through his fingerprints, collected at the time of his first arrest.

According to officials, Ribeiro Neves allegedly robbed a Cornerstone Bank in Worcester on Nov. 15, passing a bank teller a note demanding money.

Authorities say police arrested Ribeiro Neves minutes after the robbery with money from the bank and a box cutter knife.

Ribeiro Neves’ fingerprints were taken by police at the time of his arrest, according to the statement.

Authorities said his fingerprints allegedly match those found on a threatening note left at the scene of another robbery at an Eastern Bank in Lakeville on Nov. 8.

That note indicated that “a bombing would happen if no payment was made,” according to the statement.