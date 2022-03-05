Local Plainville man pleads guilty to two child pornography charges Authorities say he exchanged more than 1,000 messages with an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl.

A Plainville man pleaded guilty Friday to two child pornography charges after an undercover investigation, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

David Cerasuolo, 49, was charged with attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and possession of child pornography, following a several-month-long investigation in which an undercover agent posed as a 13-year-old girl, according to officials.

Authorities say the agent and Cerasuolo exchanged more than 1,000 messages over a chat application starting in June 2020.

During the exchanges, Cerasuolo “attempted to entice the 13-year-old to engage in sexual activity,” according to the statement.

Officials say Cerasuolo was also found in possession of child pornography on his phone.

Cerasuolo faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for the charge of child pornography. Additionally, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for the obscene material charge, according to the statement.

Cerasuolo has been held in custody since his arrest in October 2020.

“This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” according to the statement.

Several police departments aided in the investigation, including Plainville, Arlington, Boston, and Newton, as well as the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

Cerasuolo’s sentencing is scheduled to be held on June 2.