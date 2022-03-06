Local Body of State Trooper Tamar Bucci escorted to Stoneham funeral home Bucci, 34, a trooper for just two years, was killed late Thursday night after a tractor-trailer struck her cruiser. Medford firefighters saluted from a ladder truck as the procession of State Police vehicles escorting deceased Trooper Tamar Bucci passed on I-93.





The body of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci was escorted to a Stoneham funeral home Saturday afternoon in a solemn procession of law enforcement vehicles that traveled along Interstate 93, where she was killed in the line of duty two nights earlier.

State troopers and other law enforcement officials lined Albany Street as the hearse carrying Bucci’s body passed under an American flag suspended from two Boston Fire Department ladders.

Bucci, 34, a trooper for just two years, was killed late Thursday night after a tractor-trailer struck her cruiser as she crossed I-93 to help a motorist stranded on the side of the highway in Stoneham.

Advertisement:

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.

The procession of state police vehicles escorting the hearse carrying Trooper Tamar Bucci approached Roosevelt Circle on Interstate-93 in Medford.

Police officers, state troopers, and firefighters lined Albany Street in Boston as the hearse carrying the body of Trooper Tamar Bucci left the Office of the Medical Examiner.