Duxbury firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice
Duxbury firefighters came to the rescue of a dog Saturday afternoon that fell through the ice in a river off of Chandler Street, according to the department.
Tukka, a labradoodle, escaped from his nearby yard around 2 p.m. and accidentally fell through the ice. A person who witnessed the incident called the fire department.
A firefighter wearing a survival suit went into the frigid water and successfully rescued the dog.
