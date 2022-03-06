Gas in Massachusetts jumped 40 cents per gallon in just a week

Newsletter Signup
Gas prices are surging throughout the world as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and embargos on Russian oil disrupt the energy markets.
As the war continues, Massachusetts is nearing record-high average gas prices due to recent surges.
As of Sunday, regular unleaded gas in Massachusetts is $4.079 per gallon on average, which is about 40 cents higher than last week’s average of $3.618 per gallon, according to AAA’s gas price monitoring.
Just last month, gas prices were as low as $3.441 per gallon, and a year ago, prices were just $2.680 per gallon on average.
Massachusetts is quickly nearing the state’s highest recorded gas price ever, which was $4.092 per gallon on July 8, 2008.
Within the state, Nantucket County has the highest gas price by far, reaching $4.966 per gallon on average. Dukes County isn’t far behind, with an average price of $4.580 per gallon.
Hampden and Hampshire Counties had the lowest prices in Massachusetts, with an average price of $4.027 per gallon and $4.035 per gallon, respectively.
Boston’s average gas price isn’t too far from the average for the state, at $4.088 per gallon.
Massachusetts has a higher average gas price than the national average of $4.009 per gallon, but it’s far below other states such as Washington, with an average price per gallon of $4.407.
