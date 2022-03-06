Local Gas in Massachusetts jumped 40 cents per gallon in just a week We are quickly nearing the state's highest gas price ever recorded. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Gas prices are surging throughout the world as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and embargos on Russian oil disrupt the energy markets.

As the war continues, Massachusetts is nearing record-high average gas prices due to recent surges.

As of Sunday, regular unleaded gas in Massachusetts is $4.079 per gallon on average, which is about 40 cents higher than last week’s average of $3.618 per gallon, according to AAA’s gas price monitoring.

Just last month, gas prices were as low as $3.441 per gallon, and a year ago, prices were just $2.680 per gallon on average.

Massachusetts is quickly nearing the state’s highest recorded gas price ever, which was $4.092 per gallon on July 8, 2008.

Within the state, Nantucket County has the highest gas price by far, reaching $4.966 per gallon on average. Dukes County isn’t far behind, with an average price of $4.580 per gallon.

Hampden and Hampshire Counties had the lowest prices in Massachusetts, with an average price of $4.027 per gallon and $4.035 per gallon, respectively.

Boston’s average gas price isn’t too far from the average for the state, at $4.088 per gallon.

Massachusetts has a higher average gas price than the national average of $4.009 per gallon, but it’s far below other states such as Washington, with an average price per gallon of $4.407.