One critically injured, 5 taken to hospital, after apartment complex fire

One person is in critical condition and five others were taken to the hospital after a three-alarm fire tore through an apartment complex in Fitchburg Saturday morning, a fire official said.

The fire broke out at the 3 1/2 story garden-style apartment complex at 65 Carriage Way Drive at 7:23 a.m., Fitchburg Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Roy said.

The complex is home to a mix of elderly and younger tenants.

