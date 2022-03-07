Dorchester man arrested following alleged ‘unprovoked assault’ on train at JFK/UMass station

Newsletter Signup
A 40-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Friday night at the MBTA’s JFK/UMass station after authorities said he struck another man without provocation on a stopped train.
David Washington-Halfkenny, 40, was arrested and has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Transit police.
Police said officers responded to the MBTA station around 8:50 p.m. on Friday for a call of an assault in progress. At the scene, officers found a 26-year-old man “bleeding profusely from his face and head” with a man, later identified as Washington-Halfkenny, standing over him and shouting, according to police.
Police said the incident occurred when the outbound Red Line train was stopped at the station.
“The victim while traveling outbound on a Red Line train was seated and keeping to himself,” police said. “At this time Washington-Halfkenney began aggressively pacing within the train car and suddenly without provocation struck the victim in his face/head numerous times with a blunt object.”
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, while Washington-Halfkenney was arrested at the scene.
