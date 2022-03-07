Local Little Free Library with LGBTQ+ books ransacked again "We would really like for this type of stuff to stop." Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The Little Free Library offering LGBTQ+ books in Waltham has again had its stock allegedly stolen.

This is the the third time with a month, according to NBC10 Boston. The person was reportedly caught on video taking armloads of books repeatedly.

It’s similar to incidents reported in February, one during the middle of the night, another during the day. A man was seen on video the second time taking the books.

“We would really like for this type of stuff to stop,” Katie Cohen said, the news station reported. The library is on the front lawn of her and Krysta Petrie’s home.

Police said they’re aware of the incidents and they are investigating the matter.

Part of it, the couple thinks, has to do with local debate over whether a couple of books with LGBTQ+ themes should be banned from the Waltham School District, they told the news station.

But the library, they said, is for youth who need a place to turn.

“They need to feel like they have someone in their corner,” Cohen told the news station.

“Because of the overwhelming outpouring of recent support, we will be fully restocking as soon as possible,” the “Little Queer Library” said in a Facebook post following the most recent incident. “We will also continue to donate books to the surrounding community. We will not back down or let one hateful person stop us.”