Local Read the obituary for fallen State Trooper Tamar Bucci “She lived her life unapologetically with an unwavering commitment to her beliefs and values.” Mass. State Trooper Tamar Bucci. Provided

Fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci is being remembered by her loved ones for being “beautiful from the inside out” and for her dedication to being a member of the state police force.

Bucci was killed Thursday night in the line of duty when the driver of an oil tanker struck her cruiser as she attempted to help a stopped motorist on Interstate 93 in Stoneham.

She’d always aspired to be a state trooper, but explored several other careers before attending the academy, graduating in May 2020 with a ceremony at Gillette Stadium, her family wrote in her obituary.

“Tamar was beaming with pride as she celebrated this monumental occasion surrounded by family and friends,” they wrote. “This was the start of her greatest dream.”

Bucci’s loved ones said the 34-year-old was always able to find joy in difficult times and “never hesitated to put herself behind the needs of others.”

“Tamar was strong minded and would march to the beat of her own drum,” they wrote. “She lived her life unapologetically with an unwavering commitment to her beliefs and values.”

Services for Bucci will take place Tuesday and Wednesday.

Read the full obituary for the fallen trooper, shared by Barile Funeral Home, below:

Tamar Anoush Bucci, Massachusetts State Trooper, gave her life in the line of duty on March 4, 2022 while helping a disabled vehicle. Tamar was pronounced deceased at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where family and thousands of members of Law Enforcement gathered to support their fallen sister. Tamar was born on March 2nd 1988 in Melrose, Massachusetts and was raised in Andover. Tamar was beautiful from the inside out. When she walked into a room people were drawn to her magnetic energy. She had a way of making others feel at home with her radiating smile and playful sense of humor. Tamar knew how to find joy in difficult times and never hesitated to put herself behind the needs of others. Tamar was strong minded and would march to the beat of her own drum. She lived her life unapologetically with an unwavering commitment to her beliefs and values. Although Tamar aspired to be a State Trooper from a young age, she explored many different careers but never felt fulfilled until she was accepted into the State Police Academy. When Tamar first entered the academy, she knew it was going to be extremely challenging, especially as a female. The 85th RTT was the first class where women were not required to cut their hair. Nevertheless, Tamar was so committed to succeeding, that she cut off 15 inches of her hair after the first week, and anyone that knew Tamar knew this was a huge sacrifice. It was at this point that her family knew nothing was going to stop her from becoming a Massachusetts State Trooper. On May 6, 2020 at Gillette Stadium, Tamar graduated as a member of the 85th RTT. Tamar was beaming with pride as she celebrated this monumental occasion surrounded by family and friends. This was the start of her greatest dream. She began her career at Leominster Barracks then transferred to Brookfield Barracks and most recently Medford Barracks. Tamar Bucci was the 22nd trooper to fall in the line of duty in Massachusetts. This angel number is about accomplishment on the highest level, being encouraged to live your passion in order to serve as an inspiration to others to do the same. There is no one that could give this meaning as much justice as Tamar and there is no greater act of sacrifice than to give one’s life for another. She is beloved by her mother and stepfather, Maral and Jim Burditt; her father Anthony Bucci; her sister and brother-in-law, Talena and Andrew Lange; her sister, brother-in-law, nephew and niece, Karissa, Brian, Landon and Lenna Holmes; half-brother Dante Bucci and step-siblings Laney and Troy Burditt; grandmothers Rosemarie Keefe and Aroussiak Dakessian; aunt and uncle Mary and Dave Geaslen; aunt and uncle Susan and Toros Vosbigian; aunt Silva Dakessian. She is also survived by many close and loving cousins, friends and thousands of men and women of the Massachusetts State Police. Family and friends are cordially invited to visiting hours in Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere Street, REVERE on Tuesday, March 8th from 4-7pm. The Law Enforcement walk by will commence on Tuesday, March 8 at 1600 hrs. All law enforcement personnel participating in the walk-by will report to the staging area located at Suffolk Downs Racetrack in East Boston no later than 1430 hrs. Officers will be bussed to and from the church from the staging area. A Celebration of Trooper Tamar Bucci’s life will take place on Wednesday, March 9th at 11am in Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere. In lieu of flowers contributions can go to Semper Fi https://semperfifund.org/ The Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main Street, Stoneham is honored to be assisting with arrangements. For more information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome