Local Woman dies in Cape Cod house fire A passerby reported the blaze around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

A woman died in a house fire that broke out Sunday night on Cape Cod.

Barnstable police told Boston 25 News a passerby reported the blaze at the 118 Lakeside Drive, Marstons Mills, home around 8 p.m.

Firefighters discovered the fire had been burning for some time before they arrived on scene, according to the news station.

One woman is dead following a house fire in Marstons Mills, we’ve learned. Investigators are working to determine the cause. A passerby noticed the home on fire, per officials. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/81m9EECcLE — Evan White (@EvanWhiteIII) March 7, 2022

The body of the woman was recovered from the home, though it was unclear whether she was a resident there or a visitor, Boston 25 reports.

There were no other reports of individuals who had to escape the blaze, authorities told the news outlet.