Woman dies in Cape Cod house fire

A woman died in a house fire that broke out Sunday night on Cape Cod.
Barnstable police told Boston 25 News a passerby reported the blaze at the 118 Lakeside Drive, Marstons Mills, home around 8 p.m.
Firefighters discovered the fire had been burning for some time before they arrived on scene, according to the news station.
The body of the woman was recovered from the home, though it was unclear whether she was a resident there or a visitor, Boston 25 reports.
There were no other reports of individuals who had to escape the blaze, authorities told the news outlet.
