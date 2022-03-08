Local N.H. goats escape from home and visit car dealership Perhaps they were trying to buy a Saaaaaaab?

Two runaway goats had a lively walk around Exeter, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning before being caught by police.

Police posted on Facebook saying the goats escaped from their home and headed down Portsmouth Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

The goats had just made it down to the Ira automotive dealership when they were caught by police.

Two goats escaped their home Tuesday morning and visited a car dealership. – Exeter Police Department

Police said the two goats didn’t resist arrest and were friendly. Officers scooped them up and put them into the back of the cruiser.

One goat was nervous in the back of the car, but the other seemed to enjoy the ride, police said.

“The first one I put in actually started licking my ear as I was carrying it,” Officer Nicholas Patterson said.

Two goats escaped their home Tuesday morning and visited a car dealership. – Exeter Police Department

After a little detective work, police said, they figured out where the goats lived and gave them a ride home around 11 a.m.

Advertisement:

As it turns out, the goats were repeat offenders, having escaped once before in 2020.

Officer Michael Ingenito holding one of the goats after they escaped in 2020. – Exeter Police Department