Local Hundreds of Massachusetts State Troopers gather for Tamar Bucci’s wake The 34-year-old was killed when a tanker truck crashed into her cruiser on I-93. She was trying to help a disabled vehicle on the side of the road. Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci. Mass State Police

Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci lost her life in the line of duty late Thursday night. She was attempting to help a stopped motorist when her cruiser was struck by an oil tanker, causing her to be pushed off the road.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m., and an unknown amount of time later she was pulled from her damaged SUV by two good Samaritans. A Stoneham police officer later performed CPR until she was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital. She was later pronounced dead, according to State Police Col. Christopher Mason.

On Tuesday, troopers, officers, and other emergency personnel gathered for Bucci’s wake.

Rob Way, a reporter for WHDH, posted images of personnel lined up to honor Bucci.

Powerful.



Hundreds of troopers and officers are lining up to honor Trooper Tamar Bucci who died in the line of duty last week.



The 34-year-old was pulling over to help a driver in a disabled vehicle when a tanker hit her cruiser.



More: https://t.co/k7uCILXYfV pic.twitter.com/UEkqhxVd3D — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) March 8, 2022

Freelance photojournalist Kevin Wiles Jr. supplied more images of the event.

Hundreds of police officers from across the Northeast took part in a Law Enforcement Walk-By prior to the start of the wake for @MassStatePolice Trooper Tamar Bucci at St. Anthony's of Padua in #Revere on Tuesday evening. pic.twitter.com/PtsJxA7bpI — Kevin Wiles, Jr (@kwilesjrphoto) March 8, 2022

A touching show of support from hundreds of members of the @MassStatePolice family, who are gathered for the wake of Trooper Tamar Bucci this evening. https://t.co/tyfeI0TAxs pic.twitter.com/lQ5u4uI6wV — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) March 8, 2022

WBZ provided an aerial shot of the event, showing the crowd in attendance.

Hundreds of state troopers and police officers are gathered in Revere for Trooper Tamar Bucci's wake. Watch live on CBS News Boston: https://t.co/fYmkI1y7ki pic.twitter.com/HieVhjnWIF — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) March 8, 2022

Boston 25’s Peter Wilson caught imagery from the all-female team carrying Bucci’s coffin into the church in Revere.

Happening now.



The casket carrying fallen Mass State Trooper Tamar Bucci arrives at a church in Revere for this afternoon's wake.



All of the pallbearers are women from the @MassStatePolice @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/VTlu6Nlh4C — Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) March 8, 2022

WBZ reporter Louisa Moller tweeted images proceeding the wake, showing how fire personnel honored Bucci.

The wake for fallen ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ Trooper Tamar Bucci begins in 2 hrs at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere and already there’s a show of respect for her service. A law enforcement walk by will begin at 4pm. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/wyAFVmuScJ — Louisa Moller (@LouisaMoller) March 8, 2022