Hundreds of Massachusetts State Troopers gather for Tamar Bucci’s wake

Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci lost her life in the line of duty late Thursday night. She was attempting to help a stopped motorist when her cruiser was struck by an oil tanker, causing her to be pushed off the road.
The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m., and an unknown amount of time later she was pulled from her damaged SUV by two good Samaritans. A Stoneham police officer later performed CPR until she was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital. She was later pronounced dead, according to State Police Col. Christopher Mason.
On Tuesday, troopers, officers, and other emergency personnel gathered for Bucci’s wake.
Rob Way, a reporter for WHDH, posted images of personnel lined up to honor Bucci.
Freelance photojournalist Kevin Wiles Jr. supplied more images of the event.
WBZ provided an aerial shot of the event, showing the crowd in attendance.
Boston 25’s Peter Wilson caught imagery from the all-female team carrying Bucci’s coffin into the church in Revere.
WBZ reporter Louisa Moller tweeted images proceeding the wake, showing how fire personnel honored Bucci.
