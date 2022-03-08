Local Gloucester man who recently received a video message from Tom Brady passes away “He is the funniest, most genuine person I have ever met, and I consider myself lucky to have had him by my side for all these years.” Mike Schmorrow GoFundMe

A husband and father of two from Gloucester recently died after fighting a rare form of lymphoma, but before his passing, he got a special video from his idol, Tom Brady.

It didn’t matter who Brady was playing for, Mike Schmorrow, 29, enjoyed watching him, according to Boston 25.

“I’ve always loved him,” he recently told the news station. “Whether he was in Tampa Bay or New England, it didn’t matter to me.”

In the video, Brady told Schmorrow to keep fighting. Brady also congratulated him on the birth of his son, Axel, the news station said.

Sadly, Schmorrow, who was nicknamed Moose, passed away on Saturday after fighting lymphoma since last fall, according to Boston 25.

Back in November, Schmorrow noticed swelling in his leg and went to the doctor, according to a GoFundMe set up to benefit his family. He was originally diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma, but then doctors discovered he had a rare form of the disease. What started out as an optimistic journey, thinking that he had a very curable form of the cancer, quickly turned into a fight for more time – doctors told him in February he had one to two months left.

“Since the day I met Moose he has done nothing but pour positivity to anyone he has encountered in life,” GoFundMe organizer Jamie Anderson wrote. “He is the funniest, most genuine person I have ever met, and I consider myself lucky to have had him by my side for all these years.”

Schmorrow’s obituary noted that he spent the last nine years working at the Building Center in Gloucester, moving his way up from driver to outside salesman. He was a leader, and hoped to one day run for state Senate.

“Mike, or as many of us know him as Moose, poured positivity into every encounter he had; always seeing the glass half full,” the obituary said. “People were easily drawn to him and were quick to make connections.”

Schmorrow loved sports, especially the Patriots. He also enjoyed being at the Cape Ann Sportsman Club.

Along with his parents, Schmorrow is survived by his wife and two sons, ages 6 and 3 months, as well as a brother and a niece.

Read his full obituary:

Michael “Moose” David Schmorrow III, 29, of Gloucester, loving husband of Jennifer A. (Glass) Schmorrow (not to be confused with his mother Jennifer M. Schmorrow) passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 5, 2022, after losing his battle with cancer. Mike was born in Gloucester on May 9, 1992, to Michael and Jennifer (Hawes) Schmorrow. Mike dedicated his life to being a leader, he had always aspired to be a Republican Massachusetts Senator; he lived a life of happiness, humor, and strength, always putting his wife and kids first. Mike or as many of us know him as Moose, poured positivity into every encounter he had; always seeing the glass half full. People were easily drawn to him and were quick to make connections. Mike was an employee of the Building Center for the last 9 years; he started out as a driver and quickly worked his way up the ladder to his latest position as an outside salesman. In addition to his ambition on the job, Mike also was part of the Northeastern Retail Lumber Association (NRLA). He began as a board member in 2019 and recently was named the 2nd Vice President of the association; as well as becoming a board member on the Massachusetts Retail Lumber Dealers Association (MRLDA) in November of 2020. Mike loved spending time and laughing with his family and friends. He spent many hours at the Cape Ann Sportsman Club, where he was able to partake in many shooting sports and game dinners. Moose was able to teach gun safety at the club as well. Mike was an avid Boston Sports Fan and shared a true New England love for the Patriots. There was nothing better than getting out for a Sunday Funday on the deck of CC’s and being out on the water with the boys. When asking Mike how he would like to be remembered he expressed that he was most proud of being a husband and a father. He was an amazing cook, loved life, and shared plenty of jokes along the way. Mike is survived by his wife who he did not get nearly enough time with, Jen; two children, Mikey (6) and Axel (3 months), parents Michael & Dana (Jackson) Schmorrow of Lynn, and Jennifer (Hawes) Schmorrow of Gloucester; brother James Schmorrow of Lynn, niece Morgan Schmorrow, Mother-In-Law Susan Masiero and Father-In-Law Chris Glass, both of Manchester, and many close family and friends Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. in the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA. Family and friends are cordially invited. A service will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Lymphoma Research Foundation (www.lymphoma.org) Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com