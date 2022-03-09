1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Milton car crash

Newsletter Signup
A car crash in Milton Tuesday night has left one man dead and two other people seriously injured.
The Quincy Patriot-Ledger reported Wednesday that 56-year-old Michael McGrath, of Milton, was the victim.
The newspaper reported that the crash happened when McGrath, who was driving a pick-up truck, crashed into a sedan near 562 Blue Hill Ave.
The Patriot–Ledger reported that a child, whose name and age have not been released, was recovering at a local hospital after a major surgery on Tuesday night.
The newspaper also reported that the driver of the sedan, a 40-year-old from Boston, was taken to Boston Medical Center and was still in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.
The crash is still under investigation.
