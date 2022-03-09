13 cats surrendered from overcrowded Tewksbury home ready for adoption at MSPCA at Nevins Farm

Newsletter Signup
13 cats rescued from an overcrowded home in Tewksbury are now up for adoption at MSPCA at Nevins Farm.
91 cats were surrendered from a single household in Tewksbury, in “rough” shape on Feb.24, according to a tweet from MSPCA-Angell. 32 of those cats were relocated to MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen for treatment. 59 others were taken to other agencies including Tewksbury Animal Control.
Most of the cats treated by MSCPA suffered eye infections with some sustaining permanent vision loss and damage, according to a tweet from MSPCA-Angell.
While 19 of the cats are still being treated for a host of health issues including upper respiratory infections, 13 are now healthy and ready for adoption, according to a statement from MSCPA-Angell.
Six-month-old Lacey, five-year-old Grenadine, and two-year-old Zinnia are just three of the “young and friendly” cats ready to find new homes.
Anyone interested in adopting can find more information on how to take Grenadine, Zinnia, Lacey, or their furry peers home here.
