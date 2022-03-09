Local 13 cats surrendered from overcrowded Tewksbury home ready for adoption at MSPCA at Nevins Farm Six-month-old Lacey, five-year-old Grenadine and two-year-old Zinnia are just three of the 13 cats looking for their forever homes. Six-month-old Lacey is 1 of 32 cats surrendered from a Tewksbury home who is now ready for adoption. MSPCA-Angell

13 cats rescued from an overcrowded home in Tewksbury are now up for adoption at MSPCA at Nevins Farm.

91 cats were surrendered from a single household in Tewksbury, in “rough” shape on Feb.24, according to a tweet from MSPCA-Angell. 32 of those cats were relocated to MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen for treatment. 59 others were taken to other agencies including Tewksbury Animal Control.

Most of the cats treated by MSCPA suffered eye infections with some sustaining permanent vision loss and damage, according to a tweet from MSPCA-Angell.

Aside from lots (and lots) of eye infections–with some of the cats having permanent vision loss, damage–the big focus over the coming days will be teeth. Sixty percent (!) of them need dental surgery 🆘 3/5 pic.twitter.com/YVdtbCAc7F — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) March 4, 2022

While 19 of the cats are still being treated for a host of health issues including upper respiratory infections, 13 are now healthy and ready for adoption, according to a statement from MSCPA-Angell.

Advertisement:

Six-month-old Lacey, five-year-old Grenadine, and two-year-old Zinnia are just three of the “young and friendly” cats ready to find new homes.

Five-year-old Grenadine (left) and two-year-old Zinnia (right) are eager to find new homes. MSPCA-Angell

Anyone interested in adopting can find more information on how to take Grenadine, Zinnia, Lacey, or their furry peers home here.