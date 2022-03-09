Worcester police looking for 2 missing teens

Newsletter Signup
Worcester police are asking for the public’s help in finding two teens separately reported missing this week.
Jose Pacheco climbed out of his bedroom window Tuesday and left on foot from the Newbury Street area. Police say the 13-year-old is 5’4” with a thin build and blond hair. He was last seen wearing black, purple, and yellow New Balance sneakers.
Nayshaliz Rivera didn’t come home after school at South High Tuesday. She is 4’9” with a thin build and was last seen wearing gray leggings, a gray sweatshirt, and a white tank top. Police say the 14-year-old might be in the area of Harrison Street or somewhere with other South High students.
Anyone with information about either teen should call 911 or 508-799-8606.
