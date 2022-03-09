Local Worcester police looking for 2 missing teens Jose Pacheco and Nayshaliz Rivera were separately reported missing Tuesday.

Worcester police are asking for the public’s help in finding two teens separately reported missing this week.

Nayshaliz Rivera (left) and Jose Pacheco (right) separately were reported missing Tuesday. – Worcester Police Department

Jose Pacheco climbed out of his bedroom window Tuesday and left on foot from the Newbury Street area. Police say the 13-year-old is 5’4” with a thin build and blond hair. He was last seen wearing black, purple, and yellow New Balance sneakers.

Nayshaliz Rivera didn’t come home after school at South High Tuesday. She is 4’9” with a thin build and was last seen wearing gray leggings, a gray sweatshirt, and a white tank top. Police say the 14-year-old might be in the area of Harrison Street or somewhere with other South High students.

Advertisement:

Anyone with information about either teen should call 911 or 508-799-8606.

The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Jose Pacheco, a thirteen-year-old boy who climbed out of his bedroom window today. He lives in the Newbury St area and left on foot. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tEjEiBdWIQ — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) March 9, 2022

The WPD is asking for the public’s help in locating Nayshaliz Rivera, a fourteen-year-old girl who did not return home from South High today. She is 4’9” tall with a thin build, and was last seen wearing gray leggings, a gray sweatshirt and a white tank top. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lMVUTDkmb8 — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) March 9, 2022