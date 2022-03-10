Local Here’s how to find the cheapest gas prices in Boston With fuel costs skyrocketing, every driver has suddenly become a comparison shopper. At least we don't live in California. Jae C. Hong / AP, File

Even if you don’t have a car, odds are you’ve been thinking about the sudden upswing in gas prices, because let’s face it: It’s all anybody’s talking about.

This could be because the phenomenon is at least tangentially related to basically everything going on in the world right now. (Ukraine? Check. COVID? Check. Climate change? Check. Presidential politics? Double check.)

Of course, there’s plenty of disagreement about what’s causing it — Secretary of State Bill Galvin and Sen. Ed Markey suspect price gouging on the part of oil companies, President Joe Biden blames Russia, and Republicans seem to contend that Biden has a magical gas price dial in the Oval Office that he inexplicably keeps spinning to the right.

Advertisement:

For what it’s worth, experts say it’s a combination of many factors — not the least of which being we stopped buying gas when we shut down for COVID, and it will take a minute to ramp production back up again. But what we can all agree on is, we’ll take cheaper gas wherever we can find it. (Even Costco, lines be darned.)

Of course, no one wants to waste gas driving around comparing gas prices, which is probably why GasBuddy has suddenly become a household name. The Boston-based, crowdsourced gas price tracker allows you to see the current prices at the stations near where you are, so you can point your gas-guzzler in the appropriate direction for filling up.

“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty,” GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, told CNBC this week — meaning you may be comparison shopping for your fuel for a while.

You can check out the GasBuddy map here for Boston prices, or scroll and zoom to see other nearby locations. (More of a Google-er? Google Maps has a similar feature.) GasBuddy also has a function for seeing the lowest gas prices in the state, which would seem to indicate we should all be buying our gas in Bellingham.

Advertisement:

Worth noting: The New York Times Wirecutter recommends using the browser-based GasBuddy map, not the app, if you have privacy concerns. Meanwhile, with the temperature slowly inching up, it may be time to think about getting a bike.