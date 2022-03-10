Police seek another teen missing from Worcester

Newsletter Signup
Worcester police are asking for the public help in finding Cyrus Castillo, a 14-year-old who has been missing since Tuesday.
He reportedly climbed out his bedroom window and left home Tuesday night. Police describe Cyrus as about 5-foot-4 and of medium build. He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt of the rapper Ice Cube and black sweatpants with gray sides.
Jose Pacheco and Nayshaliz Rivera were also reported missing from Worcester Tuesday, although police have not indicated that any of the cases are related.
13-year-old Jose is 5-foot-4 with a thin build and blond hair. Nayshaliz, who is 14, is about 4-foot-9 and was last seen in gray leggings, a gray sweatshirt and a white tank top.
Anyone with information about any of the missing teens should call 911 or 508-799-8606, police said.
