Police seek another teen missing from Worcester

Worcester police are asking for the public help in finding Cyrus Castillo, a 14-year-old who has been missing since Tuesday.

He reportedly climbed out his bedroom window and left home Tuesday night. Police describe Cyrus as about 5-foot-4 and of medium build. He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt of the rapper Ice Cube and black sweatpants with gray sides.

The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Cyrus Castillo, a fourteen-year-old boy who climbed out of his bedroom window last night and left his home. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/p5Sy8oeoou — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) March 9, 2022

Worcester police looking for 2 missing teens

Jose Pacheco and Nayshaliz Rivera were also reported missing from Worcester Tuesday, although police have not indicated that any of the cases are related.

13-year-old Jose is 5-foot-4 with a thin build and blond hair. Nayshaliz, who is 14, is about 4-foot-9 and was last seen in gray leggings, a gray sweatshirt and a white tank top.

Anyone with information about any of the missing teens should call 911 or 508-799-8606, police said.