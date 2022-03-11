Man, 58, struck, killed by car in Quincy early Friday

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 58-year-old man is dead after he was struck while walking along Newport Avenue in Quincy early Friday morning.
Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m., according to WHDH. The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he died.
The driver stayed on scene and was cooperating with police, authorities said.
Newport Avenue was closed between Holbrook Road and W. Squantum Street temporarily while officials were on scene.
The victim has not been publicly identified.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.