Man, 58, struck, killed by car in Quincy early Friday

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was cooperating, according to police.

By Arianna MacNeill

A 58-year-old man is dead after he was struck while walking along Newport Avenue in Quincy early Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m., according to WHDH. The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he died.

The driver stayed on scene and was cooperating with police, authorities said.

Newport Avenue was closed between Holbrook Road and W. Squantum Street temporarily while officials were on scene.

The victim has not been publicly identified.