Local Man, 58, struck, killed by car in Quincy early Friday The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was cooperating, according to police.

A 58-year-old man is dead after he was struck while walking along Newport Avenue in Quincy early Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m., according to WHDH. The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he died.

The driver stayed on scene and was cooperating with police, authorities said.

Newport Avenue was closed between Holbrook Road and W. Squantum Street temporarily while officials were on scene.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Newport Avenue is now open. https://t.co/sfkFVZiygS — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) March 11, 2022

MORE: SUV is still at the fatal pedestrian crash scene on Newport Ave. near Holbrook Road in #Quincy. Massive dent in the hood and a smashed up windshield. Again, @quincymapolice say the driver is cooperating with the investigation @boston25 pic.twitter.com/ilNN8bEvd0 — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) March 11, 2022