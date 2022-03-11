Local Have you seen this boy? Police search for missing teen The 16-year-old was last seen on March 2 on Washington Street in Gloucester. Gloucester police and Rockport police are searching for Noah Leschinsky, 16, who was last seen in Gloucester on March 2. Gloucester Police Department

Police on the North Shore are searching for a 16-year-old boy who went missing on March 2.

Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley said local police were working to find Noah Leschinsky, who was last seen by himself on Washington Street in Gloucester.

Investigators describe Leschinsky as a black male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, and about 160 pounds. Cops say he was last seen wearing a blue or black plaid shirt with long sleeves, gray sweatpants, and white Reebok sneakers.

One defining characteristic — Leschinsky has a scar on his left eyebrow.

Police urge anyone who may have information about the missing teen to contact Glouster police at (978) 283-1212, or Rockport police at (978) 546-3444.