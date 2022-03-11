Local Pedestrian medflighted to Boston hospital after Westwood crash The pedestrian was said to be in stable condition.

A pedestrian was struck and injured while walking along Route 1A in Westwood on Thursday.

Police were called to the area near Roche Brothers around 4 p.m. The pedestrian, who has not been publicly identified, was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston. They were in stable condition as of Thursday night around 9:15 p.m., according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Authorities did not say if they will be facing charges.

The crash remained under investigation.