Local Police: Motorcycle, box truck involved in deadly crash The motorcycle driver was seriously injured and died shortly after the crash, according to police.

State police are investigating a head-on crash between a motorcycle and box truck that occurred Thursday around 3:45 p.m. on the ramps from Interstate 95 to Interstate 90 in Newton, according to a statement.

Authorities say the motorcycle was traveling on the ramp from I-90 to I-95 northbound as the box truck headed towards it on the ramp from I-95 northbound to I-90.

As the vehicles approached each other in opposite directions, police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and crossed over the median into the oncoming lane, striking the box truck head-on.

The motorcycle driver — Ben Vinson, 46, of Billerica — was seriously injured and died shortly after the crash, according to the statement.

Police said the box truck driver, a 54-year-old man from Framingham, was not injured in the crash.

Police closed the off-ramps in both directions “for an extended duration” to investigate the crash and clean up debris, according to the statement.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.