Local Watch: Weston firefighters save dog that fell through the ice “Her owner did the right thing and called 911 and did not try to go out and rescue her herself!”

Jasmine, a black Lab, was rescued Thursday after falling through the ice into frigid water at a park in Weston.

The dog is back home safe with her owner, according to the Weston Fire Department.

“Her owner did the right thing and called 911 and did not try to go out and rescue her herself!” reads a Facebook post from the department. “You should NEVER try to rescue on your own because you could easily become another victim yourself.”

Jasmine and her owner were walking through the Cat Rock/80 Acres recreation area when the dog ran onto the ice and fell through.

Advertisement:

The ice was likely thin due to recent warm weather across the region. According to WeatherNation, while ice is never completely safe, 4 inches is the minimum thickness that people should venture on the ice with.