West Roxbury man, 20, arrested on gun charges in road rage incident
A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday on multiple gun charges for allegedly firing at a vehicle during a road rage incident in Hyde Park last month, according to Boston Police.
Nyshiem Shaw, 20, was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, malicious destruction of property, and carrying a firearm without a license.
He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday in West Roxbury Municipal Court.
