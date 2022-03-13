Cohasset police officer collapses and dies unexpectedly

Boston.com Today
Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley announced Saturday that Officer Mark Jenkins died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday.
Quigley said Jenkins was in Quincy with coworkers Friday afternoon when he collapsed. His coworkers initiated CPR, and both Quincy Emergency Services and Carney Hospital workers tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful, Quigley said.
Jenkins worked in the Criminal Investigation Division and worked as a police computer forensics expert for the Cohasset Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, Quigley said.
“While our hearts are filled with sorrow, they are also filled with love, as we help Mark’s wife and children with final arrangements. Please say a prayer for the Jenkins family,” Quigley wrote on Facebook.
Quigley said that funeral arrangements will be announced when they are finalized.
