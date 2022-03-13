Local Former school sports director faces new sex assault charges Pelham police said they started investigating James Parker, 24, of Methuen, after getting a tip from police in Lowell last November.





A man who was previously charged with assaulting a student at the Massachusetts school where he worked now faces new sexual assault charges in New Hampshire, authorities said.

Police in Pelham, New Hampshire, said James Parker, 24, turned himself in to detectives on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He faces charges including two felony counts of sexual contact with a child over the age of 13.

A message was left with his attorney.

Pelham police said they started investigating Parker after getting a tip from police in Lowell, Massachusetts, last November.

Lowell police reported that they were looking into a crime that took place in Lowell and may also have taken place in Pelham, according to a news release from Pelham police. The communities are about 10 miles (16 kilometers) apart.

The charges in both states stem from Parker’s work as the former athletic director of St. Michael School in Lowell.

In November, authorities in Massachusetts charged Parker with indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14. He pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance.

Parker, of Methuen, Massachusetts, had been hired at the Roman Catholic school last September but was fired Nov. 19 for “violating school policy regarding communications with a student,” the school’s principal wrote in a statement to parents at the time.

Prosecutors in Massachusetts said Parker was ordered to stay away from St. Michael and have no contact with the student and her family.

Pelham police said the new charges stem from a Nov. 14 incident involving a student at the school. Parker also faces a misdemeanor charge of interference with custody in-state.

He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear at the Hillsborough South Superior Court at a later date, police said.