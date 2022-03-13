Local Police searching for missing 71-year-old man on grounds of Quabbin Reservoir George Guttler





State police searched an area near the Ware-Belchertown town line for the second straight day Saturday for a 71-year-old man who was reported missing and is believed to be on the grounds of the Quabbin Park and Reservoir.

George Guttler, of Sturbridge, is described by state police as a white man with gray hair. He is about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, black jeans, and black sneakers, state police said in a statement Saturday evening.

Police began the search Friday night after Guttler’s wife reported him missing and soon traced his whereabouts to the park, state police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an e-mail. He has been missing since Friday afternoon, state police said.

