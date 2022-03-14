Local Boston police investigating after pedestrian struck by car The victim is in stable condition following the Friday night crash, police said.

The Boston Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in the city on Friday night.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Tremont Street and Hammond Street, according to police.

Boston 25 News reported the person who was struck was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Monday, police said the individual was in stable condition.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.