Local Brookline police ask for public’s help locating car allegedly involved in 3 hit-and-runs in an hour The incidents occurred in Cambridge and Brookline on Monday morning.

Brookline police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that allegedly was involved in three hit-and-runs on Monday morning.

Police said the three incidents occurred between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. in Cambridge and Brookline.

The vehicle, a 2007 gray four-door Volkswagen Jetta, was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, another involving a pedestrian on Pleasant Street in Brookline, and a third on Harvard Street in Brookline.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Brookline police at 617-730-2222 or Officer Brian Keaveney at 617-730-2739, who can also be reached via email at: [email protected].